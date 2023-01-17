FULTON – On January 11, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) held 2023 City Information meeting at River Vista. More than 70 people were in attendance to learn how the FBB program works and to gather information about organizing their block.

Linda Eagan, FBB’s Director, explained how the program started and details of the Paint Fulton and Block Challenge grants. Tina Eusepi, FBB volunteer, explained how the FBB Ambassadors will help Blocks through the process. Alan Baker and Tracy Cavalier shared their experiences of being Block Leaders. Reyne Pierce, FBB Donation Chair, highlighted and thanked the very generous businesses, civic groups, individuals and Shineman Foundation for financing the program, and Tonya Crisafulli discussed the very creative Pride Grants that FBB has supported and encouraged more groups to apply.

The FBB Block Challenge is a neighborhood revitalization program that encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties to build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest. Each participating property owner in a Challenge Block is eligible to receive a dollar-for-dollar match on exterior improvements up to $1,000.

Aside from matching grant funding, participating homeowners have access to discounts from sponsoring hardware stores and garden centers. There are also additional bonuses for corner properties and using the Historical Colors.

Tips about these and all opportunities offered by FBB can be found on its website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/ IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2023 Fulton Block Builders:

? Pre-Qualification Forms due by Friday, March 17, 2023

? Final applications due by Friday, April 28, 2023

? Awards announced Saturday, May 13, 2023

? Kick off Dinner for Sponsors and Awardees TBD

? August FBB Family Picnic TBD

? Improvement projects must be completed by October 31, 2023

