Fulton Common Council Hears Concern Regarding Nestle Building 30, Approves $120k In ARPA Funds During Meeting

FULTON – During last night’s brief Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, September 20, the council listened to concerns regarding plans for Nestle Building 30 and then approved all items on the agenda.

One person spoke during public comment. Fourth Ward resident Amelia Ray expressed her concern with the plan to turn the former Nestle Building 30 into apartments. She said she believes that the site should be used to better benefit the community, and turned into a “show-stopping focal point” in Fulton.

“It would be ideal for quaint stores, business offices, fine dining, a chocolate museum or even to show movies, concerts, public presentations,” Ray said. “Surely we can do better for this historic structure than just putting in 75 apartments for a community that is already overburdened with so many vacant apartments seeking renters.”

She said that she has written a petition with the support of County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. for reasons such as a decline in population in Fulton.

Mayor Deana Michaels said she can take Ray’s contact information to be included in a meeting with the developer in charge of the project.

The council then moved on to approving all items on the agenda. Councilors Dan Farfaglia (Ward 1) and Larry Macner (Ward 6) were excused from last night’s meeting.

As part of the agenda, the council approved two resolutions approving use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding totaling $120,000.

The first of the two resolutions is in the amount of $20,000 and is meant to go towards a Fulton Police Department substation. The second of the two has awarded Oswego Health with $100,000. The original amount in the agenda said $75,000.

“We see the value that [Oswego Health brings] to the county and understand that any support we give them will only help to advance their campus and services they provide [in Fulton] to our residents,” Mayor Michaels said.

She said that COVID-19 was a challenge, but Oswego Health made sure the city had the resources it needed.

The remaining agenda items were as follows:

Public hearing on proposed new local law entitled “Temporary Moratorium on the Establishment Smoke/Vape Shops.” This was left open during the last meeting and no other comments were made. The local law was approved.

Public hearing to amend subsection 608-53 Schedule VII: Stop Intersections. This was left open during the last meeting and no other comments were made. The amendment was approved.

Approve the minutes for the September 6 council meeting

Authorize the city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing on Tuesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building, relative to the Fulton Community Development Agency applying for a RestoreNY grant Mayor Michaels said they are applying for a grant on behalf of a large project falling under the category of manufacturing and education, but she was not at liberty to disclose at that time. She said more information will be available during the public hearing.

Resolution to refer a change of zone for 606 and 610 Phillips Street to the Fulton Planning Commission

A resolution to award the bid for gasoline and diesel fuel was pulled from the agenda.

The next scheduled Fulton Common Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building.

