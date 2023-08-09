Fulton Lions’ 33rd Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 10

FULTON, NY – Fulton Lions Club Club President Patrick Devendorf proudly presents the running of the 33rd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. First prize is $2,500, the award sponsored by the Fulton Medicine Place.

“This year there are over 30 prizes for the top finishers as well as the last place duck,” Devendorf said. “And to keep things lively, the Cortini Brothers featuring Anna Marie Lopez-White, [and] sponsored by Community Bank N.A., will be performing.

“There will also be a drawing every 15 minutes for $25 in NYS Lottery tickets, between 1-3:00 p.m., and $250 in lottery tickets, sponsored by Dennis Hawthorne, Jr., Attorney At Law, will be raffled off during the event.”

The event is in Canal Park, located behind Tavern on the Lock. Tickets are $5 each. Ticket bundles include: Flock O’ Tickets, six for $25 with one free ticket; Big Quacker, 15 for $50 with five free tickets; and Mega Mallard, 30 tickets for $100 with ten free tickets. Duck tickets can be purchased the day of the event or from any Fulton Lion. Tickets can also be purchased at Mimi’s Drive-In, DeVine Designs by Gail, The Fulton Medicine Place, Chirello Advertising, and any Fulton Lions member.

The event is named in memory of the late Donald “Charby” Charbonneau, Fulton Lions past president who created the event for the club three decades ago,” past president and event chair David Guyer said. “Charby was one of Fulton’s finest Lions, always quick with a joke, and ready to help whenever he was needed.”

Fulton’s Lions Club, also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes, and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For further information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.

