Fulton Police Arrest Two In Burglary, Assault Investigation

FULTON – Fulton Police reported today that on Friday, August 13, at about 4:45 p.m., Fulton Police were called to an address on Oneida Village Drive for a reported burglary and assault.

The victim reported that two subjects known to him entered his residence without permission and assaulted him. According to police, one of the subjects utilized a handgun as a blunt object, which he struck the victim with, while threatening to kill him. The victim was treated at a hospital for lacerations and multiple broken bones.

The suspects were located in the Town of Oswego and taken into custody for the Fulton Police Department, by members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Oswego City Police. A hand gun was recovered at the location where the subjects were arrested.

The following individuals have been charged:

Dominic D. Diaz, 20 years old, Homeless

Charges: Burglary 1st – Class B Felony

Assault 2nd – Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th – Class A Misdemeanor

Menacing 2nd – Class A Misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

James M. Diaz, 24 years old, of Oswego Town

Charges: Burglary 1st – Class B Felony

Assault 2nd – Class D Felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Menacing 2nd – Class A Misdemeanor

Both subjects were transported to the Oswego County Jail for centralized arraignment. On August 14, they were arraigned and later posted bail and were released.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are possible in the future.

