Fulton Police Chief Cites Urgent Need For More Officers, Test Sign-Up Deadline Aug. 7

FULTON, NY – As with many other law enforcement and first responder agencies, more officers are urgently needed to join the ranks of the Fulton Police Department, according to Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis.

“We’re working hard through recruiting events and a public information campaign to recruit new officers,” Curtis said. “August 7 is the deadline for signing up for the September civil service exam to qualify. Being a Fulton police officer is more than the satisfaction and pride of serving our community. We back that with competitive pay, excellent health care, annual vacation days, sick days, and tattoos and beards are permitted.”

Curtis also stressed that being a member of the Fulton Police Department offers opportunities to serve in other areas or use new technology. “We have a K-9 unit and are working on adding a second one,” Curtis said.” We’ve also reinstated bike patrol units at special events and are currently adding drone capabilities.”

Candidates must be 19-34 years old (age 20 at appointment date), have a high school diploma or equivalent, be U.S. citizens, and hold a valid New York driver’s license. The complete process of how to become a Fulton police officer is on the fultonpd.com website at: https://www.fultonpd.com/benefits.

For more information on applying, contact the City of Fulton personnel department at: 315-593-2222 in the Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St. For more information on the Fulton Police Department, visit www.fultonpd.com, or find them on Facebook under City of Fulton Police Department.

