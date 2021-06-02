FULTON – Today, June 2, Fulton Police arrested two individuals for two separate burglaries, both of which occurred at G. Ray Bodley High School.

The individuals arrested are Hannah Revoir, 20 years of age, of Hannibal, New York, and Zoey Rice, 18 years of age, of Fulton.

According to police, in regards to a burglary which occurred on April 12, 2021 at about 11:59 p.m., the subjects allegedly entered the school unlawfully, and while therein, stole property and tampered with items in various rooms.

Both were charged with the following:

Burglary 3rd degree – Class D Felony

Conspiracy 5th degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Tampering – Class A Misdemeanor

In regards to a burglary which occurred on May 25, 2021 at about 1:57 a.m., the subjects allegedly forced entry into the school, and while therein, committed several acts of larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal tampering.

This incident caused significant inconvenience to school employees responsible for the clean-up, and school was forced to go remote for the day due to the police presence.

Both subjects were charged with the following:

Burglary 3rd degree – Class D Felony

Conspiracy 5th degree – Class A Misdemeanor

5 counts of Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor

3 counts of criminal mischief – Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Tampering – Class A Misdemeanor

Revoir and Rice are being held pending arraignment.

