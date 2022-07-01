Fulton Police Search For Endangered Elder

FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered elderly female, Nancy J. Howe, age 70, of Fulton.

If anyone sees her or has any information, please call 911 or the City of Fulton Police Department at (315) 598-4504.

Updated information July 1 night: The Fulton Police Department continues its search for Nancy J. Howe, age 70 of Fulton.

Howe was last seen on Fay St. by Aldi’s on June 29 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Howe does not have a vehicle, and is believed to be on foot. She is known to solicit rides from passersby.

Howe is considered endangered at this time due to cognitive issues. It has also been learned that Howe frequents the Hannibal, Sterling, and Fair Haven areas of western Oswego and northern Cayuga Counties.

Howe is a white female, 5’07” tall, weighing 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown and grey hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and orange winter cap. If anyone sees her or has any information, please call 911.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...