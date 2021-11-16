Fulton Public Library, Memoir Committee Launch New Memoir Book

FULTON – The Fulton Public Library and memoir committee are excited to announce the release of the newest book in their Fulton Memoir Series.

The latest book in this collection, “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches,” is a nostalgic and comprehensive look into the history of faith communities in Fulton that begins with the indigenous people who once inhabited the area and brings us to the present. This is the sixth book in a series of historical perspectives on the city of Fulton. Project team members used interviews with former and current faith community leaders, parishioners, and members of various churches to compile this collection of memoirs.

To celebrate the release of this book we will be holding a virtual book launch event on Tuesday December 7, 2021, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom. This event will feature a presentation of the book dedication, slideshow of photos, discussion of the project by committee members, and an announcement of the next memoir book topic. Anyone interested in joining us virtually can contact the library for information on how to obtain the Zoom link.

Books are $15 each (checks can be made payable to the Fulton Public Library) and will be available to purchase at the following locations starting December 7:

Fulton Public Library: 160 South 1st St., Fulton, NY 13069

Village Shops: 2 W 1st St N, Fulton, NY 13069

River’s End Bookstore: 19 W Bridge St, Oswego, NY 13126

About the Organization: The Fulton Public Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 1895. The library is a registered historic building and was built in 1905 using funds from Andrew Carnegie. We serve a population of over 20,000 people located in and around Oswego County and promote literacy development, community connection, and lifelong learning through equitable access to information and services. The library strives to be a cultural hub and essential resource in the community.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Caroline Chatterton at 315-592-5159 or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...