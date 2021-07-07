FULTON – During last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, July 6, residents and the council discussed nuisance abatement, city property sales, and crosswalk safety.

Public Comment session:

Frank, owner of Smokin’ Embers BBQ – Spoke to the council regarding a nuisance abatement law to solve the issue of drug activity near his place of business, where he said he often needs to pick up drug paraphernalia.

Mayor Deana Michaels responded to his inquiry by saying that there is a nuisance abatement law on the books, but currently the law works against them. She said the city attorney advised that the law would need to be rewritten to allow them to take action and avoid a lawsuit from human activist groups. She said they are going through the same process with dealing with abandoned vehicles. Michaels said the council will look for a way to make the current law work.

Frank Castiglia Jr. – Discussed the five foreclosed property sales listed on the agenda and its potential impact on the codes department, which he said needs a larger staff. He said there need to be more properties sold to single families who will occupy that property instead of turning it into a rental. He also added on to the nuisance abatement law discussion, saying there need to be a certain number of felony arrests on that property within a certain timeframe. He also said there needs to be a quality of life patrol to help the issue.

Mayor Michaels responded to Castiglia, saying that one of the properties sold that night is a vacant lot, and agreed that there should be more owner occupied properties. She said the city needs to get some of the properties in the hands of the Fulton Community Development Agency (CDA), which has a first time home buyer program. She also brought up a commercial property that will be turned into a professional office and a potential convenient store. She commended the codes department for finding ways to improve their daily operations, but cannot add on more staff at this point.

Gibby Heins – Brought up his concern with safely crossing the crosswalk on going across State Route 481.

Mayor Michaels said she called the Department of Transportation regarding this and was asked how many deaths were associated with that crosswalk, which she said was unacceptable. She said she will keep pushing the DOT and will ask Assemblyman Will Barclay and Senator Patty Ritchie to get involved if needed.

Marie and Rodney C. – Said they think it is important to not make generalizations about investors and people who rent out their properties, and that some invest in the city by buying properties in poor condition and fixing them up, as they did with a property on Beech Street, which said used to be a blight in the neighborhood, and then resold it to a single family.

Mayor Michaels said she would like to highlight positive investments in rental properties, which are often overshadowed by absentee landlords who do not take care of their properties, and to show what she wants the city to become. She said the city will be coming out with a revised comprehensive plan that also talks about who the city wants to be as a community and how to invest in it.

Councilor Comments:

First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon – Absent.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman – Thanked those in attendance for coming and Malcolm Wettering for speaking on behalf of the codes department during the public hearing. He said the council is not blindfolded to the drug issue in the city, and that it takes time and is a nationwide issue. Lastly, he thanked Marie and Rodney for the time, effort and money they have invested into the city.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr. – Absent.

Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon – Also thanked Wettering and commended the codes department. He also said the splash park is open, while he wishes people would not treat it as a “dog washing park.”

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery – Discussed PorchFest, which is this Sunday, July 11, beginning at noon on various porches in the Vorhees Park area. There will be 20 performers, including Kaylee Foster, daughter of former city councilor Jay Foster, who will be performing at 208 South 3rd St. Due to the pandemic, PorchFest was unable to happen last year. She thanked the volunteers for their hard work to put it together, the performers and the porch owners. She also said Off Broadway Dance and the Fulton Percussion Band performing in the park as well.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner – Said he feels good about the sale of the properties on the agenda. He commended the codes department and said state laws on evictions and bail reform are not working in their favor and contribute to the drug problem. In regards to the nuisance abatement law, he recommended hiring a constitutional lawyer, and that he has used the current law three times since 2012.

Mayor Deana Michaels – Gave the following updates:

Read an update from DPW Commissioner CJ Smith apologizing on behalf of the department regarding garbage and recycling pick up issues that has come up on social media. Mayor Michaels will be riding on the garbage truck and give feedback. Yard waste pickup will return on September 1. Residents may go to the DPW yard waste drop site until then. The DPW will be using that time for various projects such as stump grinding, paving, sidewalk maintenance along Route 481, street sweeping, property clean ups, reinvigorating the shoreline along the lake, and clearing brush along the new walkway on the river. Water and sewer divisions will continue to replace aging infrastructure.

The fire department has been painting fire hydrants in the city. The original plan for the fire hydrant near Kinney’s was to move it to a safer location, but has turned into a larger project upon the discovery of underground infrastructure in need of repair.

On behalf of Councilor Patrick, she shared that on the matter of water chestnuts, Oswego County Soil and Water has approved a project in Fulton and will be spraying along the river.

The last Tunes in June was held today at noon.

The city’s department heads will begin to share reports during meetings.

The Kiwanis baseball program begins today.

She met with Brookefield Energy and told them about her concerns with how they removed brush along the waterway, and told them to clean up the mess they left behind. They said they will repair a building they own on the west side, and have turned on the lights on the falls at her request. She said she would like to highlight the city’s bridges and walkways. A three year long clean up has been extended. She will continue to have meetings with them.

Lastly, there are plans for a movie night at the Pop Warner field on July 23 to have a free showing of the new Tom and Jerry movie on a 40 foot screen. Shannon’s Hot Dogs and Carvel Ice Cream will also be there.

