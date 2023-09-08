Fulton Sunrise Rotary Donates To “Stuff-A-Bus” Program

FULTON, NY – Rotarians Caroline Chatterton, Patrick Waite, Linda Rossiter, and Peggy Donnelly dropped off donations at Bullhead Point for Stuff A Bus on behalf of Fulton Sunrise Rotary. The club also made a monetary donation to the program. Serving children and promoting education are two of the nine key causes addressed by Rotary International.

For more information of Fulton Sunrise Rotary visit “Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club” on Facebook. The club meets on Friday mornings at 7:00 a.m. at Mimi’s Restaurant in Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...