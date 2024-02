FULTON, NY – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently held its annual Changing of the Guard Ceremony. The event celebrates the outgoing president and the accomplishments of the previous year and the installation of the new president.

It was held at Foster Park, which is a significant location for the club. Sunrise Rotarians adopted the park years ago as one of their ongoing community projects.

For more information on Fulton Sunrise Rotary please visit our Facebook page.

