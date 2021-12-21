Fulton Sunrise Rotary Send Homemade Christmas Cards To Seneca Manor

FULTON – ‘Tis the season for heartfelt and beautiful greetings. With this in mind, Fulton Sunrise Rotarians created handmade Christmas cards for the residents at Seneca Manor.

The artistically talented members Cindy Jerred and Marianne Ingerson have been making intricate cards for many years. At a recent club meeting they lead a hands-on card making session. The results were stunning. Club members are excited to be sending these beautiful cards and messages to Seneca Manor residents. The Rotarians also want to wish everyone in the community a joyous holiday.

