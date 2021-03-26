Fulton Sunrise Rotary To Hold Chicken BBQ Dinner

FULTON – Barbecue season is back, and Fulton Sunrise Rotary will be holding a Fricken Chicken BBQ dinner on Saturday, April 10 between noon and 2 p.m. at the Fulton Polish Home.

The $10 meal includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes and a roll.

Meals are pick up only. There will be no indoor or outdoor seating. Tickets (real paper ones) may be purchased from club members. Tickets are available to purchase from club members or by placing an order in advance by calling: (315) 593-2875.

As long as there are dinners available they can also be bought at the door.

Presale dinners should be picked up by 1 p.m. Mark your calendar and get your tickets now for a great tasting, fuss free, family dinner.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary is currently focusing on providing food assistance to local families in need. They have been giving financial support to agencies such as OCO, Catholic Charities, and Salvation Army to supplement their increased need in the Fulton area.

They are also currently promoting their Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarship program. They will be awarding (4) $500 one time scholarships to students attending a two year higher education program next fall. Applications are currently available to Fulton, Hannibal, and Phoenix high school seniors.

