General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio Exam Instruction Offered

FULTON – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, the the Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a free 10-week course designed for Technician Class licensees who are interested in obtaining their General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio license.

The class will meet on Tuesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the lower level of the Oswego County Office Building, across from Mimi’s Restaurant, Route 481, Fulton, NY. Class dates are September 6, 13, 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, and November 1. The exam will be administered on Tuesday, November 15 (Election Day is November 8).

There are many reasons to upgrade. General Class licensees have access to many more frequencies, some of which allow for around-the-world wireless communication without the need for intermediate infrastructure (such as the internet, cell towers, repeaters, etc.). More communications modes and new technical opportunities are also available.

The course material resembles that which was covered in the Technician exam, with more in-depth focus on high frequency (HF) operation and advanced operating modes. Topics will include operating effectively using single sideband (SSB) on HF, digital modes, solar effects on HF propagation, test instruments, practical electronic circuits, and antennas.

For more information contact Redd Swindells, AI2N, at [email protected]. Potential students are requested to preregister to assure proper course resource preparation.

