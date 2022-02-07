GRB Students Earn ACT WorkKeys Career Readiness Certificates

FULTON – Fifty four G. Ray Bodley High School students recently received their ACT WorkKeys career readiness certificates at the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels on Thursday morning in front of proud family, faculty, and student peers.

WorkKeys is a system of curriculum and assessments that measure and build upon the essential workplace skills needed for success.

Principal Donna Parkhurst spoke alongside business teacher Angela Ferlito to kick off the morning ceremony.

“What WorkKeys does is it takes a look at not only the soft skills, but also the hard skills that occupations at any level are looking at in terms of qualifications. There’s also additional curriculum offered to obtain micro-credentials in certain areas: teamwork, business communication, discipline in the workplace, problem solving, and customer service, critical thinking, and financial awareness. Those skills really help build one’s resume,” Ferlito said. “These students had curriculum that they could work through, and then they took all 3 parts of the assessment, which was a grueling 3 hours that they sat. It was a lot of work for them and stressful at times, but they did a great job and persevered through that.”

“The thing that caught my attention a few years ago when we started this program was that resumes with these sorts of credentials went right to the top of the pile. It’s definitely something to be proud of,” Parkhurst added.

Bronze Designation students: Jason Alpeter, Christina Derouchie, Nathan Jackowski, Madison King, Miranda Laws, Ariel Nesbitt, Maria Schlosser, Daisey Simmons and Sean Wright.

Silver Designation students: Michael Brown (ECHS), Carlee Chappell, Madison Clark (ECHS), Ethan Frank, Ashton Gates (ECHS), Lydia Gigliotti, Anthony Gilmore, Cassandra Greer, Ashley Huller, Joe Karasek, Riley Kempston, Chasity Mari-LeClair, Matthew Miller (ECHS), Reece Pierce (ECHS), Damien Piper (ECHS), Maddison Schlosser, Jesse Taylor, Tanner Tetro (ECHS), Philip Tomarchio (ECHS) and Cassidy Woodward.

Gold Designation students: Caleb Battelle, Zachary Bennett (ECHS), Michelangelo Bellavia (ECHS), Kaitlin Clingerman (ECHS), Kiernan Converse, Caleb Dickens, Kia Flynn, Amie Fyffe (ECHS), Quincy Gagnon, Reagan Lunn, Riley Lunn, Benjamin Maliszewski (ECHS), Kayla McCraith, Jacob Stassi-Martin, Ayden Wood and Sarah Wells (ECHS).

Platinum Designation students: Megan Acker, Ian Blaine (ECHS), Gracie Dempsey, Aeryn Digby (ECHS), Matthew Firenze (ECHS), Kyra Merritt and Elle Stafford.

Special thanks were given to The Richard S. Shineman Foundation, WorkKeys Grant Administrator Keiko Kimura, Cayuga Community College Workforce Development staff member Emily Cameron, and ACT WorkKeys instructor Bob Pinkes.

