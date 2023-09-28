Hanlon Secures Endorsement From Laborers Local 633

FULTON, NY – Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton Ignited for Change) today announced that she has received the support of Laborers Local 633 in her bid as mayor of the City of Fulton.

The Laborers Local 633 represents workers in Oswego, Cayuga and Onondaga counties who are dedicated to skilled labor, advocating for high standards in the construction industry, and fostering growth in our local economy.

“On behalf of Local 633, it is my pleasure to give Marissa Hanlon the endorsement of the Laborers Local 633 in her race for the Mayor of the City of Fulton,” said Laborers Local 633 Business Manager Gabe Rosetti. “Our membership appreciates those who serve our local community and are compassionate to the matters that affect their families and their livelihoods. Many of our members live in Fulton and we are proud to stand with Marissa in her bid for mayor. Together, with her vision and leadership, we can support businesses and support local jobs.”

“I’d like to thank the people at Laborers Local 633 for their support. Working with these accomplished and skilled professionals who have vested interest in building our community up gives me confidence in my pursuit as mayor. The people at Laborers Local 633 are already working to revitalize our communities and I am grateful for their faith in me as I work toward election day on Nov. 7,” said Hanlon.

Hanlon has also received endorsements from the Central and Northern New York Building Trades (CNNYBT), Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Carpenters Local 277, and the Transportation Division of International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She is a physical therapist and lives in Fulton with her husband, James Hanlon, and their two children who attend Fulton City Schools. She currently serves on the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is involved with many efforts which are helping to revitalize the city. Hanlon is a founding member of the city’s Special Events Committee which is drawing in thousands of residents and visitors alike to events such as Fall Fest, Big Truck Day, and the reinvigorated Christmas Tree Lighting.

To learn more or to contact Marissa, visit www.marissahanlon4mayor.com.

