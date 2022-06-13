Huhtamaki Scholarship Supports Manufacturing Students At Cayuga’s Fulton Campus

FULTON – A new scholarship funded by industrial leader Huhtamaki will support Cayuga Community College students entering a manufacturing-related program at the College’s Fulton Campus.

The Huhtamaki Scholarship, which is available to up to five students from several area school districts, will be available for first-time college students enrolled in a degree, credential or microcredential manufacturing program.

Scholarship applications are available from Cayuga’s Office of Student Financial Services, the Cayuga Community College Foundation, or at the College’s Fulton Campus. The deadline for students to apply for the scholarship is July 15, 2022.

Dr. Keiko Kimura, Cayuga’s Vice President of Workforce Development and Partnerships, thanked Huhtamaki for establishing the scholarship and supporting students preparing for a career in manufacturing.

“For years Huhtamaki has been a strong partner of Cayuga Community College and our local students, including being a key contributor to our new Advanced Manufacturing Institute. With this scholarship, they’ve again shown their confidence in Cayuga, our students, and their support for local manufacturing,” Dr. Kimura said . “Thank you to Huhtamaki for taking this step to support students in our manufacturing programs.”

“Huhtamaki is excited to commemorate the 2022 opening of Cayuga’s Advanced Manufacturing Institute at the Fulton Campus with the creation of scholarships for students who are entering one of the College’s Advanced Manufacturing programs,” Huhtamaki Plant Manager Mark Southwick said. “Developing talent is a core element of our 2030 Strategy and is key to our future success. With these scholarships and the programs offered by Cayuga Community College, we are confident that the next generation of creators, innovators and talent is being developed to support the advanced manufacturing companies in our region.”

The Huhtamaki Scholarship will be available to students attending the Fulton Campus who earned a degree from the Fulton City School District, Hannibal Central School District, Mexico Academy and Central School District, Phoenix Central School District, and the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES). Candidates must complete an application for the scholarship and be accepted for admission at Cayuga.

Students applying for the scholarship will have the opportunity to study and train at Cayuga’s new Advanced Manufacturing Institute at the Fulton Campus. Designed to support regional employers and the current and future workforce, the 7,800-square-foot facility features training units in pneumatics, hydraulics, motors, piping and industry-grade programmable logic controls stations. The facility opened in May.

Programs available through the AMI will feature flexible, diverse curriculums designed to offer students excellent instruction and training to start their careers.

Between the Auburn and Fulton campuses, Cayuga offers manufacturing-related degrees such as Mechanical Technology with concentrations in Computer Aided Design, Facilities Design, Mechatronics and Precision Manufacturing, as well as Mechanical Technology with a Plastics Technology option.

Related certificate programs include Advanced Manufacturing, Electronics, Industrial Maintenance Technology and Plastics Manufacturing. Cayuga also offers an Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals microcredential, which provides short-term, career-based training.

Scholarship applications and any supporting documents should be sent to the Cayuga Community College Foundation, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY, 13021.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

