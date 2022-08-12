J.W. Pratt House Museum Hosts Eleventh Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend August 19 – 20

Photo from J. W. Pratt House Museum.

FULTON – You’re invited to join us and celebrate Fulton’s history with the Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend! Call us at 315-598-4616 or visit http://www.pratthousemuseum.org.

Eleventh Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend – August 19 – 20, 2022

EXHIBITS

Exhibits will be on display at the J.W. Pratt House:

Friday, August 19—10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 20—8 a.m to 5 p.m.

You can also stop in and visit the Hunter Arms Gallery. This is a very popular display and includes information on bicycles, fans, and L.C. Smith guns.

SHOOT

Saturday, August 20

The shooting competition will be held at Pathfinder Fish & Game Club on Saturday, August 20. Registration begins at 8am. Anyone is welcome to come and watch as well.

AWARDS BANQUET

Saturday, August 20

The awards banquet will be held at the Tavern on the Lock. Dinner will be served buffet style with delicious selections prepared by their chef.

Banquet price is $30 per person. Please make reservations.

For more information, registration form for shooting competition, and to make reservations for the banquet, see form attached to this email, or go to http://www.pratthousemuseum.org/events/2022-hunter-arms-brochure-for-web.pdf.

