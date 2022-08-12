FULTON – You’re invited to join us and celebrate Fulton’s history with the Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend! Call us at 315-598-4616 or visit http://www.pratthousemuseum.org.
Eleventh Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend – August 19 – 20, 2022
EXHIBITS
Exhibits will be on display at the J.W. Pratt House:
Friday, August 19—10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 20—8 a.m to 5 p.m.
You can also stop in and visit the Hunter Arms Gallery. This is a very popular display and includes information on bicycles, fans, and L.C. Smith guns.
AWARDS BANQUET
Saturday, August 20
The awards banquet will be held at the Tavern on the Lock. Dinner will be served buffet style with delicious selections prepared by their chef.
Banquet price is $30 per person. Please make reservations.
For more information, registration form for shooting competition, and to make reservations for the banquet, see form attached to this email, or go to http://www.pratthousemuseum.org/events/2022-hunter-arms-brochure-for-web.pdf.
