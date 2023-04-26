FULTON – In celebration of her 1st anniversary, Janet Lake of State Farm Insurance has donated $500.00 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program.

“FBB is excited to have the support of Janet. She been watching us from the start!” FBB Director Linda Eagan said. “FBB is anticipating a record-breaking year in 2023 and Janet is helping us to meet our fundraising goal so that ALL approved Blocks can be funded. This is critical for our success.

We are gratified by this support.”

“My office is conveniently located in the Good Guys Plaza behind Fajita Grill. Please stop in, I can customize a coverage plan that helps protect what’s important to you – family, things and your bottom line. From Drive Safe and Save, bundling options and discounts, I can help you create a

solution that’s right for you,” Lake said. “I was a Rotarian with Linda when FBB started. I’ve been watching since, and for my 1st Anniversary as a State Farm Agent, I want to give back to this community with a donation. Fulton is a great place to live and work.”

To become a part of this exciting time of Fulton’s history anyone can donate to the 2023 FBB Campaign. Every dollar donated is matched 2-to-1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. All donations are tax deductible and go directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program!

Donations can be made on the FBB website at:

https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...