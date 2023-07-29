Local Fulton Child With Special Needs Receives Above Ground Swimming Pool

FULTON, NY – Johnathan Haynes’ dream for an Above Ground Swimming Pool was recently answered by the Sunshine Foundation. Johnathan lives with the challenges of low-functioning (Level 3) autism.

“Thank you and the Sunshine Foundation staff and donors for John’s amazing gift, he truly loves his pool. We enjoyed seeing him smile. Johnathan is nonverbal but we been hearing him make noise of excitement!”– Johnathan’s mother, Melissa

Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, profound low-functioning (Level 3)autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, trauma from abuse, and others.

To make these dreams a reality for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis, Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations. Johnathan’s “Dream Come True”was made possible through a generous donation from generous individuals.

The most common request is a Magical Dream to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios while choosing to stay at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. Sunshine Foundation also answers Special Dreams: shopping sprees, computers and iPads, outdoor playsets, above ground swimming pools, family trips, cruises, adaptive tricycles and other special needs equipment, plus many more.

Since 1976, Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,900 children throughout the United States. For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.

