Mayor Michaels Announces Appointment Of Adam Howard As Fulton Fire Chief

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels has announced the appointment of Adam Howard as chief for the City of Fulton Fire Department.

Chief Howard was appointed by the Fire and Police Commission after the retirement of Chief Shane Laws.

“We are thrilled to have Adam as our next fire chief,” Michaels said. “He brings to the position over 21 years of experience with the Fulton Fire Department, a wealth of field knowledge and a focus on improved community engagement and safety awareness. We have already started to work on department and city goals.”

Howard is a 1994 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1995 till 1999. In February 2000, a short time after completion of his military service, Howard was appointed to the Fulton Fire Department as a firefighter/EMT. During that time he played a key role in establishing and maintaining the Emergency Medical Services Program within the Fulton Fire Department.

Howard has been awarded numerous accommodations for his service most notable being Firefighter of the Year in 2006 and once again in 2012. He was then promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in January 2016 followed by Captain in July 2017 before being appointed Chief in August 2021.

Howard resides within the city with his wife Joanne and four children and is proud to say he comes from two very well-known families within this community. His father is the late Walter F. Howard of the Howard Sunoco on North Seventh and his mother is Dolores K. Howard (Hayden) of the “Hayden Hill Family Clan.”

“As fire chief, I look forward to working with the Mayor and establishing the fire department as a key component of the critical infrastructure needed to keep this community safe,” Howard said.

A formal swearing in will be scheduled for the near future as he is actively serving in his new role.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...