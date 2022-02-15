OCO Establishes Free Internet Access Room

FULTON – Now more than ever many of us are turning to the internet for activities and errands we use to do in person.

From medical appointments to staying in touch with friends and family, purchasing groceries and more, the internet is an important part of our life. For those that do not have access to the internet these tasks can pose a significant challenge.

Oswego County Opportunities recognizes this fact and has launched an initiative that provides community members with access to a confidential internet room at its main office at 239 Oneida St. in Fulton. OCO’s internet room includes free use of an IPad and OCO guest WiFi access.

“OCO is dedicated to implementing positive change in our community,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “We are a vastly rural community and many individuals need but do not have access to reliable internet. We want to provide a space that is accessible and inviting for our community members to use. It is our hope that the community will feel welcome in the space and that this opportunity makes it easier for them to access reliable internet connection.”

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic one of the most important aspects of internet access is the ability to take advantage of telehealth appointments. However due lack of equitable internet access in Oswego County and fewer healthcare specialists in our rural areas many residents are missing out on the benefits of telehealth.

Working in conjunction with the NY StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide)’s Community Telehealth Access Project, OCO has established a private internet access room where community members can have internet access in a confidential setting.

“Our free internet space is ideal for telehealth appointments, counseling sessions, job interviews, court dates or any other virtual need,” Cooper-Currier said. “We encourage community members to contact us to schedule time in our internet access room.”

OCO’s internet access room is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Space may be reserved for an hour at a time and must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance. Reservations include access to the room 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time to allow for time to prepare and log in. Individuals using the room will agree to follow OCO’s current COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

To schedule a time period contact OCO’s main office at 315-598-4717 ext. 1000.

The Community Telehealth Access Project is a program of New York StateWide Senior Action Council, with funding and support from the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York.

OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org. Did you know? It’s OCO!

