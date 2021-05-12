Oswego Industries Celebrates Employee’s 30-Year Milestone

FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Kathy Bonner for 30 years of service.

Bonner is a Production Supervisor who works at the agency’s dedicated production facility in Fulton. She started in the agency’s Enhanced Day Habilitation program, where she remained for 5 years before transitioning into one-on-one vocational training and then supervising various production lines that employ people with disabilities.

Regarding her lengthy employment with the agency, Bonner said, “I look back on the years and it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long at all—although 2020 certainly felt like it lasted forever.”

Bonner continued, “The hardest part about 2020 was working without the individuals we support by our side, which we had to do because of state regulations surrounding COVID-19.”

If you are interested in being part of our team, the agency is currently recruiting candidates for full-time and part-time positions. Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email [email protected] for more information. Job postings related to administration, human services, custodial and maintenance positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website: www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.

Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

