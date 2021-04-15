Oswego Industries, The Arc Of Oswego County Holding On-Site Hiring Event May 6

FULTON – Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County, two non-profit organizations based in Fulton, New York, that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have announced they will be holding an on-site hiring event on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their shared headquarters, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.

“We recognize the challenges of coming back to work during the pandemic,” said Eric Morris, Human Resources Manager at Oswego Industries and The Arc. “Our agencies offer flexible scheduling in a variety of positions to support candidates as they transition back into the workforce. Employment opportunities range from directly supporting people with disabilities to production work in assembly/packaging, textiles, and document imaging. We have full-time and part-time positions available with the options to work day or evening shifts.”

Oswego Industries prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates of all abilities and backgrounds to apply. The company also boasts competitive pay, great benefits and opportunities to advance in a workplace where employees can make an impact and improve lives.

To schedule an interview, please contact Stephanie Wallace, Admin Support Assistant, at 315-598-3108, ext. 291. To browse current open positions, visit bit.ly/arc-oi-openings. Questions about openings can be directed to [email protected]

About the Agencies

Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County are both private, not-for-profit agencies located in Fulton, New York which are dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities. Our mission is to be leaders in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

