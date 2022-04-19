Poorman’s Tax Service Joins OCO In Promoting Cancer Screenings

FULTON – With the health of her employees and clients in the forefront Catherine Poorman, owner of Poorman’s Tax Service, 201 South First Street in Fulton, has partnered with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action Program to promote cancer awareness.

Through regular preventative cancer screenings many types of cancers can be detected early and treated successfully. With that in mind, Poorman has instituted a cancer screening policy for her employees that entitles them to paid time off for physical exams, blood work or other laboratory tests for the detection of cancer scheduled during their regular work hours.

“The new paid leave policy is really a win-win,” said Carolyn Handville, coordinator of OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country. “Research has shown that offering designated time off for cancer screenings increases employee screening rates and alleviates a significant barrier for employees. Preventative cancer screenings also reduce health care costs, improve employee health, and reduce related business expenditures. The paid leave policy is an excellent example of the care and concern that Catherine Poorman has for her employees, its clients, and the community. I applaud Catherine for passing the policy and demonstrating her commitment to employee health.”

In addition to the paid time off policy, Poorman is also working with OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program to promote sun safety.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States,” Handville said. “It is estimated that one in every five people will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The sun’s UV rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes, but with the proper safety precautions you can protect yourself against skin cancer.”

Poorman’s Tax Service will be distributing to its clients free sunscreen and information on ways to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

“Cancer Prevention in Action is a New York State Department of Health program supporting local cancer prevention and risk reduction interventions using policy, systems and importance of sun safety,” Handville said. “With spring and summer fast approaching, were pleased that Poorman’s Tax Service will be helping us spread the word of the importance of sun safety”

OCO is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

The New York State Cancer Services Program (CSP) provides breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings and diagnostic services at no cost to adults who live in New York State, do not have health insurance, have health insurance with a cost share that makes the cost of screening too high, and meet the program rules for age and income. To find a Cancer Services Program visit http://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/cancer/services/community_resources/

or call 1-866-442-CANCER (2262).

Did you know? OCO is here for you, providing 50-plus services that you can access safely and securely. Check our website for updates on program schedules and community resources to help you get through this difficult time: https://www.oco.org/covid-19-updates Call our hotline 1-877-342-7618 9 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday for assistance with basic needs. #OCOHere4You.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...