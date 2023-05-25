FULTON – This morning at about 7:00 a.m. the Fulton Police Department responded to a possible shooting near the west side Dunkin Donuts. The victim and alleged suspect had fled the area before police arrived.

Within three and half hours of the call a shooting victim and suspect were identified and located in Syracuse. Both are now being interviewed by FPD personnel.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest before being treated and released from the hospital.

*UPDATE:

As of 10:30 a.m. the Fulton Police Department, with the assistance of the NYS Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Syracuse Police, have identified the victim and the lone alleged suspect in this incident. Both subjects are being interviewed by the Fulton Police Department. As this is an ongoing and rapidly moving investigation I have no further details to provide at this time. Due to the cooperative effort of the Fulton Police Department and our local law enforcement partners the community is in no danger and this investigation has progressed in a positive manner.

