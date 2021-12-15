Radio Officer John Darling Speaks At Fulton Rotary

FULTON – Terry Bennett, member of the Fulton Rotary Club, recently introduced John Darling, the Radio Officer of the Oswego County Emergency Communicators (RACES), an amateur radio group that has worked with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office for 50 years.

Amateur radio uses radio frequencies to communicate locally and around the world. It’s a great hobby, open to everyone, and the only requirement to achieve a license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is to pass a basic test that covers electronics and the rules. Ham radio equipment can be purchased or built by an operator. The local club, Fulton Amateur Radio Club, provides classes. Currently there are 342 amateur radio operators in Oswego County.

RACES – Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service – is a program authorized under the FCC to work directly with local government to provide emergency communications during emergencies and disasters. John noted the Oswego County RACES has worked with the Emergency Management Office on many events, including ice storms, telephone outages, and exercises.

EMO works with many other agencies as well, and has fostered the group’s participation in the Fulton School District’s Mock DWI Program, events such as the Fulton Memorial Day Parade and Paddlefest. Members use portable radios to communicate information and conditions to organizers.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...