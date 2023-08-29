Senior Fair To Highlight Falls Prevention

FULTON, NY – In recognition of Falls Prevention Awareness Week one of the highlights of this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair will be demonstrations and information on ways to avoid falls.

“With the Senior Fair taking place on National Falls Prevention Day, September 22nd, we thought it appropriate to focus on the challenge of preventing falls,” said Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Coordinator of Community Health Joelle Hutson. “We’re pleased that representatives from CenterWell Home Health will be on hand to offer balance screenings and helpful ways in which seniors, caregivers, and health care providers can prevent falls. And with the majority of falls happening in the home, CenterWell Home Health will also be providing information on home modifications that may greatly reduce the risks of falling at home.

There are many factors that may contribute to falls including lower body weakness, vision problems, poor footwear and many others. Fall Prevention Week is the perfect time to raise awareness and stress the importance of coming together as a community to learn about fall risk factors and create a plan of action that promotes healthy aging and can help prevent falls by not only seniors, but people of all ages.”

To be held September 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Fulton War Memorial Ice Arena at 609 West Broadway in Fulton, The Senior Fair, presented by the Caring Community Advocates, is free and will feature a number of exhibitors and vendors offering health tips, wellness information, and more, including a number of giveaways.

Vendors slated to appear include:

Farnham Family Services

NY Connects

NYS EPIC

St. Luke Family of Caring – St. Luke Health Services / Bishop’s Commons / St. Francis

Commons

Wellcare

Nascentia Health

CenterWell Home Health

Central New York Lyme & Tick-Borne Disease Alliance

OCO Health Education

Community Living Advocates

Inter-Faith Works of CNY

Fidelis Care

CNY Folksmarch

VA

The Gardens

Morningstar Residential Care Center

The Maples

OCO Nutrition Services

Aurora of Central New York

Food Bank of Central New York

Oswego Health

Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries, Inc.

North Country Library System

United Healthcare Medicare Solutions

NY StateWide Senior Action Council

Oswego County Prevention Coalition

ARISE

Aetna

Seniors Helping Seniors

Oswego County Emergency Management Office

Wayne Drugs

Superior Installation Company

Touching Hearts at Home

Empower Parkinson

Silver Fox Adult Day Centers

Retired Public Employees Association (RPEA)

In addition to the vendors, attendees that wish can receive a box of food courtesy of the CNY Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry. Each box includes fresh produce, refrigerator items, and shelf stable goods. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis while supplies last.

Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Joelle Hutson at 315-598-4717, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...