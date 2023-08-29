Senior Fair To Highlight Falls Prevention

FULTON, NY – In recognition of Falls Prevention Awareness Week one of the highlights of this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair will be demonstrations and information on ways to avoid falls.
“With the Senior Fair taking place on National Falls Prevention Day, September 22nd, we thought it appropriate to focus on the challenge of preventing falls,” said Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Coordinator of Community Health Joelle Hutson. “We’re pleased that representatives from CenterWell Home Health will be on hand to offer balance screenings and helpful ways in which seniors, caregivers, and health care providers can prevent falls. And with the majority of falls happening in the home, CenterWell Home Health will also be providing information on home modifications that may greatly reduce the risks of falling at home.
There are many factors that may contribute to falls including lower body weakness, vision problems, poor footwear and many others. Fall Prevention Week is the perfect time to raise awareness and stress the importance of coming together as a community to learn about fall risk factors and create a plan of action that promotes healthy aging and can help prevent falls by not only seniors, but people of all ages.”
To be held September 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Fulton War Memorial Ice Arena at 609 West Broadway in Fulton, The Senior Fair, presented by the Caring Community Advocates, is free and will feature a number of exhibitors and vendors offering health tips, wellness information, and more, including a number of giveaways.
Vendors slated to appear include:
Farnham Family Services
NY Connects
NYS EPIC
St. Luke Family of Caring – St. Luke Health Services / Bishop’s Commons / St. Francis
Commons
Wellcare
Nascentia Health
CenterWell Home Health
Central New York Lyme & Tick-Borne Disease Alliance
OCO Health Education
Community Living Advocates
Inter-Faith Works of CNY
Fidelis Care
CNY Folksmarch
VA
The Gardens
Morningstar Residential Care Center
The Maples
OCO Nutrition Services
Aurora of Central New York
Food Bank of Central New York
Oswego Health
Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries, Inc.
North Country Library System
United Healthcare Medicare Solutions
NY StateWide Senior Action Council
Oswego County Prevention Coalition
ARISE
Aetna
Seniors Helping Seniors
Oswego County Emergency Management Office
Wayne Drugs
Superior Installation Company
Touching Hearts at Home
Empower Parkinson
Silver Fox Adult Day Centers
Retired Public Employees Association (RPEA)
In addition to the vendors, attendees that wish can receive a box of food courtesy of the CNY Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry. Each box includes fresh produce, refrigerator items, and shelf stable goods. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis while supplies last.
Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Joelle Hutson at 315-598-4717, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.com.