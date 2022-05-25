Tee Off For A Great Cause: United Way’s 27th Annual Golf Tournament To Be Held July 11

OSWEGO – Organizers are eager and excited to announce that the 27th annual United Way of Greater Oswego County Golf Tournament is returning to the Oswego Country Club on Monday, July 11.

Participants at the tournament will be treated to a day of golf on an exceptional course, networking, camaraderie, fun and an opportunity to win an array of spectacular prizes, all while supporting the local community.

Event committee member Dave Lloyd explained, “This is ONE golf tournament you don’t want to miss. There will be good food, good friends and good fun, all for a good cause.”

“It’s going to be an enjoyable day for everyone,” continued Lloyd. “There will be the usual on-course games such as longest drive, closest to the pin, putting contests and a chance to win a new automobile with the Burritt Motors Hole-in-One contest. We are also pleased to offer a brand-new game called Orange Ball where the winners will win a huge prize pack of tickets to local sport venues.”

Foursomes can select an 8 a.m. or 2 p.m. tee-off time. The entry fee covers tournament play, cart, lunch, beverages, prizes, swag, and tasty steak dinner. Tiered sponsorships are available for holes, food and beverage and various corporate options. The Oswego Country Club course features 18 picturesque holes and is considered one of CNY’s finest courses, sure to inspire both casual and accomplished golfers alike.

According to United Way resource development director Kate Davis Pitsley, “Funds raised by the United Way Golf tournament will continue to help people in our county who are in the greatest need. People struggling with homelessness, addiction, domestic violence, hunger, lack of childcare are able to receive support and solutions because of this golf event.”

“The level of kindness and generosity from our major sponsors like Novelis, IBEW #43, Burritt Motors, Constellation and National Grid makes me proud to be from this community. The fun is all for a serious cause: improving lives in our community and making it a place where everyone can reach their dreams,” added Pitsley.

Team and sponsor registrations are currently being accepted. The deadline for registration is June 24. Tee times for the morning flight are nearly sold out but there is still plenty of room to golf in the afternoon.

For more information on the United Way Golf Tournament, to register a team, or become a sponsor or volunteer for the event, visit www.oswegounitedway.org or contact Kate Davis Pitsley at the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or e-mail at [email protected].

