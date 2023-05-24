‘Tunes In June’ Summer Concert Series Returns To Fulton May 31

FULTON – The ‘Tunes In June’ concert series kicks off on Wednesday, May 31 at noon at the Riverside Downtown Gazebo, Chair of Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton Caroline Shue announced.

“We’ve got five great Wednesdays of entertainment lined up this year that are a perfect way to enjoy the beautiful setting on the river, while enjoying a meal and some great performers,” Shue said. “If a performance date is rained out, it will be on for the very next day. We are also grateful to Chris Waldron and Fulton Parks and Recreation for their support in marketing the event and for prepping the gazebo for each performance.”

On May 31, Dave Domicolo starts the series, and his performance is sponsored by Friends of Marissa Hanlon. Food will be offered by Lakeview Lanes. On June 7, it’s Fish Creek Rodeo, sponsored by Janet Lake State Farm Insurance, with food from Tavern on the Lock restaurant.

Midway through the series, on June 14, is Max Scialdone, sponsored by Fulton Savings Bank. Food will be provided by Red Baron Pizza. On June 21, Mike Place will perform under the sponsorship of Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, with food from Blue Moon Grill.

Wrapping up the series will be the Joe Cortini Combo featuring Julie Howard on vocals, sponsored by Cortini Shoe Zipper Canvas Repair with food provided by Mr. Mikes Seafood.

Upcoming city special events include the Fulton Community Market June 10, the Patriotic Porch Decorating Contest July 1, the Fulton Fall Festival, Oct. 7, the Halloween Decorating Contest Oct. 26, the Fulton Tree Lighting, Dec. 2 and the Christmas Porch Decorating Contest, Dec. 18. Follow SEC on their Facebook page: Special Events-Fulton NY.

