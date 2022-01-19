Veteran Fulton PD Investigator Reflects On Years Serving City

FULTON – Fulton Police Department Investigator Christopher Jones has played a big part in keeping the Fulton community safe for the last 16 and a half years.

As Jones approaches retirement, he has begun to look back on some of the highlights of his experiences protecting the citizens and property of Fulton. After serving the country in the Army, the Missouri native moved to the Fulton area and began a career with the Fulton City Police Department.

A father of two, Jones has always found his adopted hometown to be a great place to raise his children and follow his desire to engage in police work. Patrolling the city eventually led to promotion to investigator.

One chance encounter, precipitated by a fairly common event in the duties of an investigator, led Jones to develop a lasting relationship with a young person in need of support and guidance.

“I was asked to assist on a search warrant for a methamphetamine lab,” Jones said. “Afterward, I was asked to speak to a young lady that we brought back to the police department.”

Jones sat and spoke to the young woman, taking the opportunity to share some life experience and sound advice with someone who was struggling with addiction issues.

“I guess the father in me came out in this conversation, as I saw that she was in a bad place,” Jones said.

He said the girl was in poor health, largely due to her addiction and living conditions. After her release, Jones occasionally encountered the young woman over the next few years as she worked through her addiction, and then the two did not cross paths for a long period of time.

“Out of the blue, she called me this past year,” Jones said. “We got caught up, and she told me about all of the things she has been doing in the state that she now resides in.”

Jones was pleasantly surprised with a personal visit at the Fulton Police station in December of 2021.

“We talked, and she told me of her accomplishments, and she related her recovery and new life to the conversation that we had back in 2013.” Jones said.

The warm feeling generated by the meeting left a lasting impression on Jones.

“As a human being, when somebody tells you that you impacted their life in some way, it feels good,” Jones said. “I was humbled.”

According to Jones the once troubled young lady has turned her life around, and is working with youth and preparing to receive a college degree.

Reflecting on his years policing in Fulton, Jones said that his upbringing gave him some advantages.

“I was raised by parents who were very good communicators,” Jones said. “So I came into this job with an ability to communicate with people.”

Starting his tenure with the Fulton Police Department at the age of 32 was also helpful, he said.

“I had some life experience when I started,” Jones said.

Chief Mark Spawn hired Jones on to the force, and Jones attributes much of his success to Spawn and several other veteran officers who acted as positive role models.

“I was offered the opportunity to be a part of the Oswego County Drug Task Force and become an Investigator,” Jones said. “I feel very fortunate.”

Recalling many of the positive encounters with the public over the years, Jones said, “People say that you get into this line of work to help people, and if I have been able to help anyone, that has been great.”

To stay busy after his time as an investigator comes to an end, Jones will be marketing his Old 54 Barbecue sauce, a project he has been working on for 10 years.

“The sauce will be available in stores now, so this will be a side business,”Jones said.

Investigator Jones will now have a little more time to spend with his children.

