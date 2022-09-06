FULTON – Jennifer Whalen has joined Fulton Savings Bank as a mortgage loan originator, as announced by Julie Mazzoli, senior vice president/lending compliance & CRA officer.

“We’re excited to have Jennifer join our mortgage team,” Mazzoli said.

Whalen brings with her more than eight years of experience serving customers in Central New York, in roles from teller to residential mortgage underwriter, and she also worked during those years as a customer service representative and a loan processor on first and second mortgages.

Whalen earned an A.A.S. degree in Criminal Justice from Cayuga Community College and she resides in Hannibal with her husband, Nick and their two children, Braelynn and Caleb.

Fulton Savings Bank offers a variety of home loans, mortgage loans and other loan programs, including construction and renovation loans, fixed rate, FHA, USDA, Investment, Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), and fixed rate home equity loans.

“Local decisions keep our loan programs simple and straightforward, and our people are always available to help,” Mazzoli said.

Fulton Savings Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton, and Constantia with 11 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) throughout its service area and assets totaling more than $456 million; deposits totaling more than $317 million.

