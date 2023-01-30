Gas Prices Remain Higher Than One Year Ago

Strong Seasonal Demand Pushes Against Inventory Recovery

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.51, up 9 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.36. The New York State average is $3.57, up 6 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.55. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.44 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.45 (up 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.50 (up 10 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.53 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.53 (up 6 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.63 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.51 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.56 (up 8 cents from last Monday)

For the second straight week the average price for a gallon of regular gas is higher in New York and across the country this morning than it was one year ago. Over the last month prices have risen 17 cents per gallon statewide. The Energy Information Administration says gas inventories are recovering along the East Coast after a wintry blast in late December, but inventories continue to lag in the Midwest and Rockies. Demand remains seasonally high at over 8.1 million barrels a day and that is helping push prices higher.

This morning oil prices range from $79 to $86 per barrel, down about three dollars since last week.

Diesel fuel prices moved up with the national average at $4.68, up 6 cents from last Monday, and up from $3.72 one year ago. The New York average for diesel is $5.27, the same price as last Monday and up from $3.91 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here.AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on the latest news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.aaa.com.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/mobile.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...