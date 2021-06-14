ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the 2021 New York State Fair, an end-of-summer celebration at the New York State Fairgrounds from August 20 to September 6 in Syracuse, will increase capacity to 100% and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors, given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19.

In accordance with the State’s evolving health guidelines, indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to allow attendees to be socially distanced within each building.

“The State Fair is New York’s signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair’s unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer. I congratulate New Yorkers for having made this possible, and I encourage everyone to make the trip to Central New York this summer and support our New York vendors as we continue to reopen our economy and bring back beloved big events across the state.”

In the 49 days since the Governor announced the return of the State Fair on April 26 at 50 percent capacity, the public health condition has dramatically improved with more New Yorkers vaccinated and far fewer new COVID-19 cases. This progress has allowed for the State Fairgrounds to be prepared to reopen many indoor buildings, allow more vendors to return, and increase the number of attendees while still adhering to the State’s health guidance.

Under the expanded State Fair model announced today, more New Yorkers will be able to enjoy the State’s best live music and entertainment, Midway amusement rides, agriculture education and awareness, as well as food and drink, including the Fair’s most iconic culinary experiences which include the Pizze Fritte, 25-cent New York milk, sausage sandwiches, and wine slushies. The Fair will run for 18 days, which is the longest duration ever for this annual event, while the admission price is lower than it has been in years.

So far, the following State Fair concerts have been announced, with large concerts taking place at the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience Stage for proper distancing, and the smaller ones taking place at Chevy Court:

LoCash, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m. 98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m. Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced. Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m. Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m. Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m. Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m. Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced. Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m. Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Pat Noone, Monday, August 30 at 2 p.m.

Grandson, Monday, August 30 at 7 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m. Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m. Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced Uncle Kracker, Friday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

As always, farm animals on display at the Fair introduce the young and young-at-heart to New York’s vast agriculture industry. The Agriculture Competitions at the 2021 Reimagined State Fair will include the following categories:

Llama

Goats

Dairy Cattle

Beef Cattle

Horses (limited)

Fine Arts Exhibition

Tickets will be $3 per person, with children under 12 admitted free of charge. Attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 health guidance from the Department of Health that is in effect at the time of the event.

Further details on Fair ticket sales and on specific rules for guests will be announced by mid-July and are subject to change with the State’s health guidance. Please visit the New York State Fair website for more information.

