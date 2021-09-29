Governor Hochul Announces Completion Of $1.5 Million REDI Project In Sterling

STERLING, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $1.5 million flood resiliency project awarded to the Town of Sterling, Cayuga County, through the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).

The existing double culvert carrying McIntyre Road over Sterling Valley Creek was the only access route for local residences and agricultural properties north of Sterling Creek. Flooding events of 2019 caused inundation of the culvert and erosion of the roadway embankment at both the inlet and the outlet of the culvert, necessitating emergency repairs to avoid road closures.

To keep this vital roadway open, the existing double barrel culvert was removed and replaced with a 71-foot single-span bridge. Stone fill was installed in front of the abutments and along the wingwalls to protect the structure against future erosion. Improvements included in this project will ensure uninterrupted residential and emergency vehicle passage.

“New York State is committed to investing in projects to increase resiliency and prevent flooding in our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “The McIntyre Road project will address damage due to flooding and weather events and help to build back better and stronger. Improved infrastructure is critical in helping to ensure our businesses and residents are safe and continue to strengthen the economy moving forward in our battle against climate change.”

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “A number of roadways impacted by flood conditions caused by the rising waters of Lake Ontario, are the only point of access for communities. Residents and those on the front lines must be able to travel safely, in and out of these areas, especially in times of extreme weather events. The Department of Transportation is proud to partner with both our local and state REDI partners, continuing to build more resilient infrastructure that will better serve our shoreline communities.”

State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said, “The completion of road improvements in Sterling is a prime example of a successful REDI project that was initially identified by the leaders of a shoreline community struck hard by flooding and extreme weather events. Under Governor Hochul’s continued leadership, we are repairing and fortifying infrastructure against future storms all along the southern shore of Lake Ontario.”

Senator Pamela Helming said, “Thank you to Supervisor Scott Crawford and Sterling town employees, New York State, the REDI Commission, and all those who worked so hard to complete the McIntyre Road project. These vital improvements enhance safety on the roadway for travelers and emergency vehicles. Strong infrastructure is essential for strong communities.”

Assemblymember Brian Manktelow said, “In just a few months the Town of Sterling has taken a great step in serving their residents. With the help of the REDI program the town was able to complete a significant flood water mitigation project along McIntyre Road, with little cost to the taxpayers. This project enhances the safety and durability of the stream crossings. Thanks to the REDI program, residence are now more resilient in the event of another flooding event. We are all in gratitude for the program, town leadership and all those who were involved in this project.”

Town of Sterling Supervisor Scott Crawford said, “High waters have compromised critical infrastructure in the Town of Sterling. The McIntyre Road project addresses the damage to the roadway, and the completed work will greatly benefit our community, ensuring the road will remain open and accessible to residents and emergency services. We look forward to our continued partnership with the State through the REDI program.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, REDI was created to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns.

The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties in the REDI regions. The remaining $235 million has been allocated towards local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.

Since the creation of the State’s REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 88 projects in the design phase, 19 projects in the construction phase, and 27 projects completed.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.

