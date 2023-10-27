Hanlon Releases Statement Following Debate

Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton, Ignited for Change) released the following statement today following tonight’s mayoral debate.

Thank you to all of the people who took time out of their evening to come to tonight’s debate. I’d like to thank Fred Reed of Oswego County Today for planning and moderating. He did an outstanding job.

It is vital that people know the candidates who are on the ballot and a debate allows people the opportunity to compare their choices for mayor. As mayor, I am committed to continuing to work for our city, collaborating with key stakeholders, being resourceful when it comes to our tax dollars, taking care of neighborhood blight and helping to restore our tax base. We need to encourage private dollar investment, be welcoming to business, uphold our code enforcement policies and laws on the books so that businesses want to invest here in the first place, support our law enforcement, work toward solutions to restore our lake, capitalize on our waterways and plan to rebuild our city with everyone at the table. I am passionate about Fulton’s potential and I believe in her with my whole heart. Together, we can ignite change.”

