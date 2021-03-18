PHOENIX, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that the Hinmansville Bridge over the Oswego River on County Road 46, in the Town of Phoenix, Oswego County, is closed until further notice.

The closure of the single lane bridge is necessary to facilitate emergency inspections after the bridge was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, March 17. A signed detour is in place but motorists are urged to find alternative routes to cross the Oswego River in either the Village of Phoenix to the south or in the City of Fulton to the north.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

