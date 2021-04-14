PHOENIX, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that the Hinmansville Bridge over the Oswego River on County Route 46, in the Town of Phoenix, Oswego County, is open to traffic.

The closure of the single lane bridge was necessary to facilitate structural repairs after the bridge was struck by an oversized vehicle on March 17.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

