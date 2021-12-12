OSWEGO COUNTY – The “History of Oswego County,” an extensive account of the county’s creation and first 200 years, is on sale in paperback at The Holiday History Shoppe, located in the former City of Oswego Downtown Welcome Center at 201 W. First St. in Oswego.

“The History of Oswego County” commemorative edition was published to mark the county’s bicentennial celebration in 2016, and includes individual histories of the county’s cities, towns, villages, and hamlets, as well as its founding members and other significant historical figures.

The 192-page book contains histories of SUNY Oswego, Fort Ontario State Historic Site, and the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter and Museum. Colorful stories about the people and events that helped form and develop Oswego County are also found in its pages, including chapters on the county’s African American history and role in the Underground Railroad, in addition to the military, shipping and maritime history that shaped the county’s earliest days.

Paperback books are available and sell for $10. The hardcover edition, which is bound in black cloth with a gold embossed title and county seal and covered with a color dust jacket, is available for $20.

The Holiday History Shoppe is open noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays in December, and then Dec. 20-23. The shop offers unique gifts and memorabilia from the museums and historical societies in the county. Items sold at the Holiday History Shoppe make great gifts and proceeds from sales benefit the museums and organizations that preserve Oswego County’s rich history and present it to residents and visitors.

The shop features items from the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Fort Ontario State Historic Site, Richardson-Bates House Museum, Scriba Historical Society, Mexico Historical Society, Friends of Fulton History, Oswego Public Library and more.

For more information about the “History of Oswego County” book, call 315-349-8322. For details about the Shoppe visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480. To learn more about Oswego County’s rich history, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

