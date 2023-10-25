IBEW Local Union 43 Endorses Hanlon for Mayor

FULTON – Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton Ignited for Change) today announced that she has received the support of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 43 in her bid as mayor of the City of Fulton.

The IBEW Local Union 43 represents more than 1,500 union members and their families in several Central New York counties including Oswego. They provide contractors with the highest quality of skilled and trained electricians, apprentices and technicians in the industry.

“On behalf of IBEW Local Union 43, it is my pleasure to endorse Marissa Hanlon as she seeks to become Fulton’s next Mayor,” said Alan Marzullo, business manager of Local 43. “Marissa is a proactive leader with a vision to see this city into the future. Clearly, she is dedicated to Fulton and with a young family, she can easily relate to needs our members express about what is needed in the City of of Fulton. For these reasons and more, Local 43 is proud to stand with Marissa as she embarks on the final stages of this campaign. Together, we can support businesses and local jobs. It’s that simple.”

“I’d like to thank the members and their families at IBEW Local Union 43 for their support. They do so much to keep our homes, businesses and schools safe. I look forward to furthering our city with their help. I am honored to have them by my side during this election,” said Hanlon.

Hanlon has also received endorsements from the Central and Northern New York Building Trades (CNNYBT), Plumbers and Steamfitters, Laborers Local 633, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Carpenters Local 277, and the Transportation Division of International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. She has also received support from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Mayor Billy Barlow.

Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She is a physical therapist and lives in Fulton with her husband, James Hanlon, and their two children who attend Fulton City Schools. She currently serves on the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is involved with many efforts which are helping to revitalize the city. Hanlon is a founding member of the city’s Special Events Committee which is drawing in thousands of residents and visitors alike to events such as Fall Fest, Big Truck Day, and the reinvigorated Christmas Tree Lighting.

To learn more or to contact Marissa, visit www.marissahanlon4mayor.com.

To learn more about IBEW Local Union 43, visit https://ibew43.org.

