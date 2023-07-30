AAA WCNY offers advice for students living away from home

CNY – Many parents and students are scrambling to prepare for college as campus dorms will open in coming weeks. The transition from high school graduate to new college student is an exciting milestone and moving away from home is part of the process for many. With so much to think about, many college-bound students don’t even consider reviewing insurance policies.

Before the summer ends, AAA Western and Central New York recommends taking time to handle this important step toward adulthood.

“College students living away from home should know they may have limited coverage under their parents’ insurance policies,” said Michael Treantis, Director of Insurance at AAA Western and Central New York. “Before leaving for college, students should check with their insurance agent to see what risks and liabilities are covered.”

Homeowners and renters insurance tips for students from AAA:

If you live in a dorm, some personal possessions may be covered under your parents’ homeowners or renters insurance policies. Expensive items such as computers and other electronics may be subject to coverage limits under a standard homeowners policy, and some states require a special student endorsement.

If you live off-campus, purchase renters insurance. Renters insurance is necessary to safeguard you and your belongings and can protect you from liability if someone accidentally gets injured on the property.

Leave valuables at home. While some valuable items, such as laptops, may be needed on campus, items such as expensive jewelry are best left at home.

Create a “dorm inventory.” Create a detailed inventory of all items you’ll be taking with you, including photos and receipts. If you need to file a claim, an up-to-date inventory will help make the process easier.

Safeguard your items from theft. Always lock your dorm room door and never leave belongings unattended on campus. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the library, dining hall, and other public places are the primary areas where property theft occurs on campus.

Auto insurance tips for students from AAA:

Coverage may depend on whether you leave home or stay in the area. If you bring a car to campus and remain on your parents’ policy, coverage likely still applies. If you attend an out-of-state school, make sure your insurance coverage follows you.

Communicate with your insurance agent. To see what discounts you may qualify for and to ensure you have adequate coverage while away at school, contact a AAA insurance agent.

For more information, call AAA Members Insurance Agency of Western and Central New York, Inc. at 888-671-7044, visit AAA.com/Insurance, or stop by your local AAA Travel & Insurance Center.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

