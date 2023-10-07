Jreck Subs Joins OCO in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Fulton, NY – According to the Centers for Disease Control, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer and treat it before it is large enough to feel or cause symptoms.

In recognition of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country is partnering with area businesses and organizations to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of regular breast cancer screenings.

Jreck Subs in Fulton has partnered with OCO’s Cancer Services Program to support the agency’s efforts to increase breast cancer awareness by disseminating education in Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson and St Lawrence Counties.

“I learned about OCO’s Cancer Services Program through a former classmate of mine, Christina Wallace,” said Charlotte McCombie, owner of Jreck Subs in Fulton. “When Christina, who is an advocate with the program, explained to me all the services and free cancer screenings that were available I was impressed with the scope of the program. Being a breast cancer survivor myself, I was inspired to partner with Christina to help educate community members and encourage women to get regular cancer screenings and how OCO Cancer Services Program can help them do so, even if they do not have insurance!”

Throughout the month of October the dining room of Jreck Subs in Fulton will be decked out in pink ribbons and staff members are wearing pink ribbon pins. There is also information about OCO’s Cancer Services program on the tables and at the counter. Additionally, there is a free drawing customers can enter, for a small, pink themed lunch size cooler and travel mug that has the Cancer Services Program contact information on it.

“While October is officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important to remember that the fight against breast cancer never ends,” said Wallace. “Our message of the importance of regular mammograms and other cancer screenings is reaching more women than ever and we want that trend to continue. Partnering with area businesses and organizations helps to make that possible. Early detection is the best prevention. No one should delay their annual cancer screenings due to a lack of health insurance coverage.”

Adminstered by OCO, the Cancer Services Program of the North Country provides free cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colorectal cancer screenings to community members who are both uninsured and between 40 and 64 years of age. For more information on the Cancer Services Program contact Christina Wallace at 315-592-0830, visit www.oco.org or follow the program on https://www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings

