Kinney Drugs Among The First Pharmacies In The Country To Offer NARCAN® Nasal Spray Over The Counter Beginning August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day

Gouverneur, NY – Kinney Drugs will be among the first pharmacies in the U.S. to offer NARCAN® Nasal Spray. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a life-saving medication used as an emergency treatment for opioid overdose. Over-the-counter NARCAN® Nasal Spray has the same formulation and device design as the original prescription NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

There are many causes of opioid overdose emergencies. Most often, they happen accidentally at home in the presence of others. As the average response time for emergency services is approximately 10 minutes, having NARCAN® Nasal Spray in a first-aid kit can help reverse the effects of opioids while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. NARCAN® has no effect on someone who is not experiencing an opioid overdose.

“The opioid crisis is one of the largest public health issues of our time and it’s continuing to escalate with the rise of synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl. NARCAN® Nasal Spray saves lives, and we want to support NARCAN® accessibility for the health of our customers and communities,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President. “Therefore, we worked very hard to be one of the first pharmacies in the U.S. to offer NARCAN® Nasal Spray over the counter. It’s so appropriate that the day it hits our shelves is August 31, which is International Overdose Awareness Day.”

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is supplied in packs of two, 4 mg doses (8 mg total). The price is $44.99 at all retailers. Anyone can purchase NARCAN® Nasal Spray with no age limit, prescription, or ID required.

About Kinney Drugs: Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 96 stores in New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of eight divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) Health Direct Institutional Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy; (7) HomeLife specialized nursing support for in-home infusion services; and (8) Kinney Homecare, a durable medical equipment company. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,500 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Learn more at www.kinneydrugs.com.

