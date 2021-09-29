Kinney Drugs Opens Appointments For COVID-19 Boosters

GOUVERNEUR, NY – Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, announces the availability of COVID booster shots following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In accordance with CDC recommendations. People who meet the following criteria are now eligible to receive an additional (third) dose:

1. Aged 65 years and older or long-term care residents and had two (2) previous doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six (6) months ago; or

2. Aged 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions and had two (2) previous doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six (6) months ago; or

3. Aged 18-64 years who are in occupational or institutional settings where the burden of COVID-19 infection or the risk of transmission are high and had two (2) previous doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six (6) months ago; or

4. Aged 18 years or older and are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have received two (2) doses either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

To learn more about eligibility requirements and to schedule a booster shot, individuals may visit www.kinneydrugs.com.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

1. Individuals who received their second dose of a COVID vaccine at a location other than a Kinney Drugs pharmacy or a Kinney Drugs vaccination clinic should be prepared to show proof of vaccination to ensure that Kinney pharmacists can administer a third dose without delay.

2. At this time, there is no minimum waiting period between other vaccinations (such as flu, pneumonia, and/or shingles, etc.) and a COVID booster. These vaccinations may be given simultaneously.

3. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the COVID booster.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kinney Drugs Pharmacists have played a pivotal role in helping our communities respond by administering hundreds of thousands of COVID vaccinations and tests, and by providing trusted advice and guidance,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., President, Kinney Drugs. “In addition to administering booster shots to eligible individuals, our pharmacy teams are ready to answer questions, administer other vaccines, and of course, to fill prescriptions.”

