Shoppers can support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association in stores

Syracuse, NY— Kinney Drugs is proud to support the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, through Life Is Why™, a cause marketing campaign benefitting the American Heart Association. Life Is Why inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives – by giving.

“We’re excited and proud to be supporting the American Heart Association. As a healthcare organization, we see so many patients whose lives have been seriously impacted by heart disease and stroke. Every day, our pharmacists’ work is 100% aligned with the Association’s mission of being “a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,”President of Kinney Drugs John Marraffa, R.Ph., said.

From now through February 25, 96 locations will provide shoppers the opportunity to donate in a quick and easy way to support the mission of the American Heart Association.

On February 1, the Kinney Drugs on State Street in Watertown, NY will hold a kickoff event at 10:30 a.m. Kinney Drugs and Kinney Drugs Foundation have been longtime supporters of the American Heart Association and to date, have raised more than $300,000 from annual February promotions.

“Together with Kinney Drugs, we are creating healthier communities everywhere. Life really is why this campaign is so impactful,” said Franklin Fry, executive director of the American Heart Association in Greater Syracuse. “With American Heart Month in February, this is the perfect time to raise lifesaving funds.”

Donations through the Life is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

To learn more about the Life Is Why We Give campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhywegive.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related