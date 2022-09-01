Labor Day Travelers Benefit From Lower Gas Prices

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.83, down 2 cents since Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.17. The New York State average is $4.08, down 6 cents since Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.25. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.21 (down 6 cents from Monday)

Buffalo – $4.13 (down 6 cents from Monday)

Elmira – $4.01 (down 8 cents from Monday)

Ithaca – $4.19 (down 8 cents from Monday)

Rochester – $4.20 (down 6 cents from Monday)

Rome – $4.32 (down 8 cents from Monday)

Syracuse – $4.17 (down 6 cents from Monday)

Watertown – $4.35 (down 5 cents from Monday)

Lower oil prices are bringing down gas prices in the United States. As of September 1, oil prices range from $87 to $92 per barrel. While Labor Day travel is expected to be robust, the summer travel season is over in many parts of the country where school has already resumed. In Western and Central New York, many families are looking forward to one last long weekend of summer.

One factor that could negatively impact gas prices is the weather as hurricane season intensifies. Storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here. AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on the latest news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.aaa.com.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 887,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/mobile.

