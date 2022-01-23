OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2022.

The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full legislature.

The new standing committees are:

Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs: David Holst (District 4, Amboy) chairman; Edward Gilson (District 3, Pulaski) vice chairman; Noelle Beckwith Salmonsen (District 21, Hannibal), Michael Solowy (District 23, Granby), James Scanlon (District 16, Oswego), Robert Wilmott (District 18, Oswego), and Michael Yerdon (District 1, Redfield).

The committee oversees the Board of Elections, Clerk of the Legislature, County Attorney’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, County Legislature, Office of the Chairman, Real Property Tax Service, and Weights and Measures Office, and meets at 9 a.m. on Monday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

Public Safety: Marc Greco (District 24, Fulton), chairman; Nathan Emmons (District 15, Oswego), vice chairman; Frank Bombardo (District 7, Mexico), Frank Castiglia, Jr. (District 25, Fulton), Mary Ellen Chesbro (District 10, Pennellville), Richard Kline (District 12, Pennellville), Laurie Mangano (District 17, Oswego), and Herbert Yerdon (District 2, Pulaski).

The committee oversees the District Attorney’s Office, E-911 Office, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office, Probation Department and Sheriff’s Office. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. on the Monday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

Human Services: Roy Reehil (District 5, Constantia) chairman; James Karasek (District 22, Granby), vice chairman; Bombardo, Marie Schadt (District 19, Oswego), Tim Stahl (District 20, Oswego), Herbert Yerdon and Michael Yerdon.

The committee oversees the Office for the Aging, Department of Social Services, Veterans’ Services, and Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and meets at 2 p.m. on the Monday one week prior to the Legislature meeting.

Economic Development and Planning: Tim Stahl, chairman; Mary Ellen Chesbro, vice chairwoman; Gilson; Paul House (District 8, Hastings), Reehil, Salmonsen and Schadt.

The committee oversees the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning and several authorized agencies. It meets at 9 a.m. on the Tuesday one week before the Legislature’s full meeting.

Health: James Karasek, chairman; Nathan Emmons, vice chairman; Castiglia, Greco, Kline, Solowy and Scanlon.

The committee oversees the County Health Department and meets at 11 a.m. on the Tuesday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology: Stephen Walpole (District 14, Oswego), chairman; Patrick Twiss (District 13, New Haven) vice chairman; Holst, House, Linda Lockwood (District 11, Volney), John Martino (District 6, West Monroe) and Wilmott.

The committee is responsible for policies and legislation regarding the County Airport, Energy Recovery Facility, Highway Department, Facilities and Technology Department and Solid Waste Department. The committee meets at 3 p.m. on the Tuesday one week before the Legislature meeting.

Finance and Personnel: John Martino, chairman; Stephen Walpole, vice chairman; Holst, Lockwood, Mangano, Twiss and Emmons.

The committee oversees the County Audit Office, County Administrator’s Office, County Treasurer’s Office, Human Resources Department and Purchasing Department. It meets at 2 p.m. on the Thursday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

The County Legislature is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10; 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10; 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14; 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12; 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9; 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14; 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 (H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Pulaski); 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8; 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13; 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; and at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Committee meetings and Legislature meetings are open to the public and are held in the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego unless otherwise indicated. Meeting agendas are posted on the county government website at www.oswegocounty.com.

For more information, contact the Office of the Chairman of the County Legislature at 315-349-8230.

