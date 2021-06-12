OSWEGO COUNTY – Citing increased vaccination and lower COVID-19 rates, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup has rescinded the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Emergency was enacted in March 2020 to allow the county to mobilize resources necessary to respond to the pandemic.

Legislature Chairman Weatherup said conditions have improved and COVID-19 no longer presents the same level of threat to the health and safety of Oswego County citizens as in the beginning of the pandemic.

“Vaccination is the key to getting our communities back to normal,” Weatherup said. “If you are eligible and you have not had your vaccine yet, please make arrangements to be vaccinated.”

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine and to register for a vaccination clinic, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

The Oswego County COVID-19 hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer COVID-related questions. The hotline is open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-349-3330.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

