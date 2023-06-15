Lou’s Car Care Receives AAA Best In Repair For 2023

Award recognizes the “best of the best” in the AAA Approved Auto Repair Program

CNY – Just one of 12 in the country, Lou’s Car Care in Baldwinsville, is one of AAA’s Best in Repair facilities for 2023. This award recognizes the “best of the best” among AAA’s 7,000 Approved Auto Repair facilities across North America that meet and maintain the highest of standards for the industry. Lou’s received the silver award among medium-sized facilities.

“AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities already work hard to meet the highest standards set by AAA,” Vice President of Automotive Service at AAA Western and Central New York Jim Nixon said. “By winning the 2023 AAA Best in Repair award, Lou’s continues to prove its commitment to giving their customers the best of the best in vehicle repair.”

“We are honored to be named one of AAA’s Best in Repair winners this year,” said Lou Cannata, Jr. of Lou’s Car Care. “This award reflects the commitment from my team to always provide safe, reliable, and trustworthy auto care. I’m thankful for my team along with the many exceptional customers we serve.”

Shops across the country are nominated based on certain criteria, including maintaining all AAA Approved Auto Repair program standards and requirements, keeping a customer satisfaction rating of 95% or higher and exhibiting a commitment to their communities and the industry.

Lou’s Car Care is part of a select group representing the top tier in the automotive repair industry in North America. The AAA Approved Auto Repair program, created in 1975, connects consumers with the most qualified and trusted automotive repair facilities. Lou’s has also been named a “Top Shop” by AAA Western and Central New York many times over the years, and they are able to repair any make or model vehicle.

To earn the AAA Approved Auto Repair designation, shops must undergo a series of inspections performed by a AAA service specialist. These individuals hold the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification or original equipment manufacturer equivalent and have an extensive background in their field. Facilities are inspected for cleanliness, proper tools, adequate technical training and appropriate technician certifications. AAA also vets the shop’s reputation by checking with government and consumer agencies, performing an insurance/financial background check and surveying existing customer satisfaction.

About the AAA Approved Auto Repair Program

The AAA Approved Auto Repair Program, created in 1975, is a designation awarded to automotive repair facilities that have met a stringent set of standards developed by AAA. Facilities undergo regular and thorough inspections conducted by AAA service specialists who hold the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification or original equipment manufacturer equivalent and have extensive knowledge in the field of automotive repair. Today, there are over 7,000 Approved Auto Repair facilities across North America for consumers to choose from, providing everything from general repair to specialty repair to collision work to even auto glass replacement. The AAA Best in Repair award is given to those AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities that have maintained all Approved Auto Repair program standards and requirements, a customer satisfaction score of 95% or higher and exhibit a commitment to their communities and the industry. To find a AAA AAR facility, visit www.AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Lou’s has been family owned and operated since 1976. Their vision is to earn customers for life, while the family is committed to its mission to deliver safe, reliable, and trustworthy auto care. As a multi-year winner of AAA’s “Top Shop Award”, Lou’s Car Care knows what it takes to repair your car, truck, or SUV. With our experienced technical staff, we can assure you that we will treat your vehicle as one of our own. www.louscarcare.com

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

