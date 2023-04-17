Make-A-Wish Central New York Partnering With American High To Produce Marshall Man The Movie

SYRACUSE, NY – Enter the world of our young hero, Marshall. “Zapped” in science class his orange hoodie turns into a cape giving him superstrength and the ability to fly, but that’s not where his powers end….who knows what villains lurk in the dark shadows to defeat him.

Marshall’s wish of turning his comic book into a film is coming true on World Wish Day with a special event on April 29 at the Landmark Theater at 6pm and the premiere of “Marshall Man”, a short film about an orange-caped superhero directed, written, and starring nine- year-old wish kid, Marshall who is living with congenital heart disease.

Produced with the expertise of American High, the cast and crew treated this no different than a big budget film, Jeremy Garelick says of his staff, “It is clear to me that this project was not just a job for them, but a labor of love. They all went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure that every detail was perfect, and that Marshall’s dreams could become a reality. They have truly made this the greatest achievement that American High has ever accomplished.”

Diane Kuppermann, President & CEO was completely overwhelmed by the community support for Marshalls wish, “Marshall’s wish displays all that is good in this world. When a company with the global reputation of American High can interrupt their business, recruit incredible professionals from throughout the region and beyond, and devote countless hours to making a little boy’s wish come true, we see the incredible power of a wish” said Kuppermann. She went on to say that having the support of many local businesses including the Landmark Theater, the Homewood Suites in East Syracuse along with Dunkin, Vito’s, Limp Lizard, and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo to name a few makes it possible to say “yes” to the wishes of critically ill children.

Local musician and songwriter, Tamaralee Shutt wrote the theme song which will be played live at the premiere with guest local musicians. The “orange” carpet event will feature a talk back, led by host Tim Fox of WIXT, and is free to the public.

Reservations are required and available here: tinyurl.com/RunwayMMTix

The premiere is sponsored by OneGroup and CNY Arts. Wish support provided by the Green Family Foundation.

World Wish Day on April 29, which commemorates the anniversary of the foundations beginning in the spring of 1980, when officers at Arizona’s Department of Public Safety learned that 7-year-old leukemia patient Chris Greicius longed to experience what it was like to be a police officer. The Central New York chapter, an independent 501(c)(3) organization, began in 1985 and has granted more than 2,000 through the 15-counties served.

To become a Wish Hero and help make those wishes come true, start a page or donate to support the campaign visit http://site.wish.org/wishheroescny. To learn more about Make-A-Wish Central New York visit https://wish.org/cny

About Make-A-Wish Central New York

Make-A-Wish Central New York is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for local, critically ill children. Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish Central New York has granted more than 2,000 life-changing wishes since inception. The organization believes in the transformative joy a wish can bring and is committed to reaching every eligible child within its 15-county footprint, which includes Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins counties. With 160 wishes in process, the organization needs the support of generous community and corporate partners more than ever before. To lend support or learn more, visit cny.wish.org, email [email protected], or call 315-475-WISH (9474) | 800-846-9474.

